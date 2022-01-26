Bodycam video released of defensive end for Jaguars getting arrested in Central Florida

The video provides more insight into the arrest of the Jacksonville Jaguar player after leading police on a high speed chase.

TAVARES, Fla. — Police bodycam footage has been released following the arrest of a Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end in Central Florida earlier this month.

Lerentee McCray reportedly led Fruitland Park Police on a high speed chase early in the morning of Jan. 16.

Officers say that McCray was spotted driving 88 mph in a 50 mph zone and later swerved over three lanes of traffic. During officers' pursuit of McCray, police say the player reached speeds of 100 mph.

After the chase, police say McCray calmly walked out of his white truck as an officer asked him "you alright, you hurt, you need an ambulance?"

Physically, police say McCray appeared to be fine. The police report says he even offered to use his own credit card to fill an officer's vehicle with gas. The officer declined.

McCray them seemingly either ignored or didn't pay attention to what the officer had to say and continued to try and put gas in the officer's vehicle, according to the video.

The officer can be seen grabbing the gas nozzle and pushing McCray back from the patrol vehicle.

McCray then asks for a ride home

"Can you take me home, I'm not drunk, I just want to go home but I thought I'd see you," says McCray.

The officer who said that the city pays for gas in the patrol vehicle told McCray to walk back towards his own truck.

The events of the night didn't end at the gas pump.

In the video, McCray walks back to his truck, takes a child's bike out of the bed of the truck and places the bike on the truck's windshield. Shortly after placing the bike on the windshield, McCray laid on the ground with his hands behind his back and was detained by officers.

McCray spent just over an hour in jail after paying a $5,000 bond shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.