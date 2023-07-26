Will Graham Mertz emerge as Florida's starting quarterback in 2023?

Mertz has the upper hand on Jack Miller III to be the signal caller for Billy Napier and the Gators this upcoming season.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 6-7 campaign in 2022, and they will have to do so without star quarterback Anthony Richardson who went No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL draft.

Jack Miller III served as Richardson's backup last year, and he will get a chance to compete with transfer portal addition Graham Mertz, who joins the team after four unspectacular years in the Big 10 with Wisconsin.

Locked on Gators host Brandon Olsen believes the job will ultimately go to Mertz thanks to his experience and pedigree as a highly-regarded recruit, while acknowledging the offense he was in likely contributed to his pedestrian performance with the Badgers.

"His film is not amazing," Olsen said. "His stats aren't amazing. But when you look at the further details, you can kinda tell he was not given a chance to succeed [at Wisconsin]."

Wisconsin's run heavy offense and lack of play action didn't set Mertz up for success in Madison, and he finished his Badgers career with 38 touchdowns, 26 interceptions, and a completion rate under 60%.