Why Brady Tkachuk won't to attend brother's Panthers playoff games

The Ottawa Senators captain will offer his brother moral support from a distance.

OTTAWA, ON — Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will be keeping a lower profile during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Like last year, his team won't be taking part in the annual tournament for hockey supremacy. Brady, however, won't be appearing at the rink to cheer on his brother Matthew.

“Unfortunately, the Florida (Panthers) faithful will not be experiencing my presence,” he told TSN's Pierre LeBrun and Ryan Rishaug.

Brady, of course, was in Calgary last year to watch his brother play as a member of the Calgary Flames, and it was hilarious.

It was perhaps a bit of a conflict, but more acceptable seeing as the brothers played in different conferences and Ottawa was more in building mode.

Not so anymore, though, with Matthew being traded to the Atlantic Division Panthers last summer, and with the Senators coming close but failing to advance to the postseason.

“It’s different now – same division, it’s just a different vibe here with us. We were so close (to qualifying)," Brady explained.

“Last year, we were out pretty early in February and we weren’t really expected to be there either. It’s usually my down time too, resting my body from the bumps and bruises. I might be in Florida, but I’m definitely not going to any of their games.”

The Panthers clinched on Tuesday thanks to a Pittsburgh Penguins loss, and Matthew Tkachuk has put himself in the NHL MVP conversation by rising to fifth in scoring with 40 goals and 68 assists.

Brady had an impressive season as well, with 35 goals and 47 assists. The pair is also set apart by their willingness to mix it up.

Don't expect them to drop the gloves together, though.