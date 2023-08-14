Georgia tops Michigan, Ohio State in college football AP Top 25

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to do what no team has done in the AP poll era, dating all the way back to 1936: win three straight national championships.
They will begin the 2023 college football season as the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the country, receiving 60 of 63 possible first-place votes ahead of Michigan (two first place votes) and Ohio State (one vote).
Georgia has gone 29-2 in the past two seasons, although this is the second time in program history they begin the season ranked No. 1, with the last time coming back in 2008. They were No. 5 before the 2021 season, before they went on to win their first title since 1980, and they were No. 3 before going undefeated in 2022.
Georgia is joined by a pair of SEC teams to round out the Top 5. Alabama comes in at No. 4, their lowest preseason ranking in over a decade, while LSU comes in at five, their best preseason ranking since 2016.
Without further ado, here is a look at the AP preseason Top 25 ahead of the 2023 college football season:
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Michigan Wolverines
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. LSU Tigers
6. USC Trojans
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Florida State Seminoles
9. Clemson Tigers
10. Washington Huskies
11. Texas Longhorns
12. Tennessee Volunteers
13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
14. Utah Utes
15. Oregon Ducks
16. Kansas State Wildcats
17. TCU Horned Frogs
18. Oregon State Beavers
19. Wisconsin Badgers
20. Oklahoma Sooners
21. North Carolina Tar Heels
22. Ole Miss Rebels
23. Texas A&M Aggies
24. Tulane Green Wave
25. Iowa Hawkeyes
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech, South Carolina, UCLA, UTSA, Arkansas, Boise St, Pitt, Kentucky, Louisville, Troy, Kansas, Auburn, Minnesota, Toledo, Duke, Mississippi St, Florida, Illinois, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, NC State, James Madison, Liberty