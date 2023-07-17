The Jacksonville Icemen now part of NHL's Buffalo Sabres & AHL's Rochester Americans

The announcement was made public on Monday at the Community First Igloo where several members of the community were in attendance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen held a press conference Monday morning to announce their new NHL an AHL affiliates.

The event took place at the Community First Igloo.

Nick Luukko's team is an affiliate with NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans.

Jacksonville joins Rochester as the chief minor-league development team for the Sabres' organization. The Sabres leaders say it was a no-brainer to add the Icemen considering the franchise's success.

Last season, the Icemen set a club record with 40 wins.