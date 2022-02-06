Which NFL team would you most want to quarterback in 2022? | Locked On NFL

Which NFL team would you most want to play quarterback for in 2022?

LOS ANGELES — We’re in that section of the NFL offseason where we’re doing lists and rankings and speculations over things that don’t really matter, but what’s wrong with having a little fun?

That’s what the Thursday hosts of the Locked On NFL podcast did. Alex Clancy (host of Locked On Cardinals) and Tyler Rowland (host of Locked On Titans) talked through several questions and debated throughout the show. The first segment, they talked about which team they would most want to play quarterback for in 2022, if they were a starting quarterback and could choose their team.

“This goes into, do they have a good defense, a good run game? It’s not just about who has the best receivers,” Clancy said.

Tyler Rowland - Cincinnati Bengals

Rowland: “I’ve got to tell you, I know this may sound crazy. But it might be the Cincinnati Bengals. That trio of wide receivers with Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. They added Hayden Hurst at tight end. And I think they have significantly upgraded the offensive line…Zac Taylor, while I don’t think he’s an incredible coach,, he’s a decent offensive mind. And you know you’re going to have a solid defense. I’m also an Ohio kid…I think it would be pretty fun to be quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.”

Alex Clancy - Los Angeles Chargers

Clancy: “It’s the Chargers for me and it’s not really close. That’s because the improved defense (Khalil Mack, JC Jackson additions). That’s because Austin Ekeler has planted himself as a top running back. Then you have Keenan Allen who I think is the most underrated receiver in the NFL. What they have there is a stable 1 through 22 startling lineup on both sides of the football.”

Honorable mentions

Tyler Rowland - Philadelphia Eagles

Rowland: “You’ve got AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, a great O-line and I like the defense. And I love the Eagles’ jerseys. They look sweet on the field, Philly’s a tough place. I like that.”

Alex Clancy - Miami Dolphins

Clancy: “Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They’re going to be next level. They have so many running backs. Their offensive line is improved. The defense is fine.”