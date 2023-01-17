Every starting quarterback in the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round is under the age of 30

The new age of NFL quarterbacks has officially taken over.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Every year like clockwork NFL fans could count on seeing one (or more) of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, or the Manning brothers vying for an NFL Divisional Round win.

But, the new age has taken over.

After Wild Card Weekend, the 2023 NFL playoffs currently do not feature a single quarterback over the age of 30.

In fact, Cowboys starter Dak Prescott (29) is the oldest starter still in and the only starter above the age of 27.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback still playing who already has a Super Bowl ring. He’s just 27 years old as he looks to get to his fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.

It truly is a new era, with the old guard getting replaced by established superstars in Mahomes, Josh Allen (26), Jalen Hurts (24), and Joe Burrow (26), with up-and-comers like Daniel Jones (25) and Trevor Lawrence (23) on their heels.

In fact Brock Purdy (23), who led the 49ers to a victory over the Seahawks on Saturday, became the third youngest quarterback to win a playoff game since 2000, behind Michael Vick in 2003 and Roethlisberger in 2005.

While Brady and Rodgers could both end up back in the playoff picture next season, it is clear the NFL is finally at the point where Mahomes, Burrow, and even already eliminated quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Tua Tagovailoa are taking the mantle from last decade’s superstars.