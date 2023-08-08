Should the ACC extend invites to Cal and Stanford?

Stanford and Cal are excellent academic institutions with strong track records of success top-to-bottom in their athletic departments.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In less than a week the Pac-12 conference went from 10 member institutions in 2024 to just four, with Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah all joining the Big 12 and Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten.

The new Pac-4 is comprised of Oregon State, Washignton State, Stanford, and Cal, and these four schools are scrambling to find a new home ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

The Big Ten is hesitant to add Stanford and Cal to get to 20, while the Big 12 doesn't appear super interested in any of the four, leaving them with few options: although a unique and challenging opportunity has potentially emerged: the ACC.

Sources told ESPN the ACC are starting exploratory discussions on adding Cal and Stanford, and while the logistics of such a move represent a significant hurdle, Locked on ACC hosts Candace Cooper and Kenton Gibbs think the ACC would be wise to make this work.

"From an ACC standpoint, do you want to let these two go?" Gibbs wondered. "They are the 45th and 47th most viewed teams in the nation. Cal 45, North Carolina 46, Stanford 47. In terms of viewership, Cal and Stanford beat Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Miami, Wake Forest, Louisville, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Duke."

The ACC is locked into a television deal with ESPN through 2036, which has rankled some of the existing members who believe they are losing out on future earnings.

Adding Stanford and Cal may not solve that problem, although it does get the conference into different time slots and brings over two programs that - while the football success hasn't been there lately - have a rich history and are excellent academic institutions with strong track records of success top-to-bottom in their athletic departments.

"It's complicated," an ACC source said. "There's a significant travel expense. I think it's going to be all over the board with both the ADs and the presidents in what they may want to do. [Cal and Stanford] would likely have to take a reduced share. Eventually, though, they're going to want to become a full share."