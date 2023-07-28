What's next for Miami Dolphins following Jalen Ramsey's knee injury?

Ramsey's ACL was not impacted, but a meniscus injury could have a long recovery, and as of now the corner's timeline is unknown for Miami ahead of the 2023 season.

MIAMI — New Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered a knee injury on the third day of training camp which will require surgery and will likely keep him out for the start of the regular season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ramsey's ACL was not impacted, but a meniscus injury could have a long recovery, and as of now Ramsey's timeline is unknown for Miami ahead of the 2023 season.

Locked on Dolphins host Kyle Crabbs reacted to the Ramsey news on the latest episode, including discussion about how multiple players in Miami's secondary will need to step up to help fill this void.

"We were expecting Jalen Ramsey to play the STAR position," Crabbs said. "Who plays that? I think you can do some of it with your third safety, DeShon Elliott. I think you can do some of it from a coverage perspective with Cam Smith, I think there is some of it you could get from Trill Williams."

Ramsey was a splash addition for the Dolphins, acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams, where Ramsey won a Super Bowl in 2021.

The six time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro is among the league's best corners, and pairing him with Xavien Howard and safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones created a dynamic secondary for DC Vic Fangio to work with.

Now the team will have to adjust without the veteran corner, although depth is aplenty with Miami's roster.