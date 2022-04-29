x
Jacksonville Jaguars

Watch | Travon Walker addresses media for first time as a Jacksonville Jaguar

UGA Defensive lineman Travon Walker was drafted No. 1 overall in the NFL by the Jaguars on Thursday. He addressed the Jacksonville media for the first time Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, announced Travon Walker's name as the No. 1 overall pick, the final piece fell in place for the Georgia Bulldog. An opportunity to excel at one position and a chance to continue playing in front of the people that mean the most to him.

"I know my mom she doesn't like getting on planes flying so she'll be able to make that drive really easy...I'm a momma's boy," Walker said with a wide smile at his introductory press conference. 

The defensive lineman made the short four hour drive from his home in the Peach State to Jacksonville to meet the media for the first time as a Jacksonville Jaguar. 

