QB Trevor Lawrence had 22 completions and threw for 216 yards. Jaguars defense came up with the offensive shortcomings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars couldn’t break their losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's been since November 8, 2009, the Jaguars beat the Chiefs. That game was at home with more than 45,000 fans in attendance.

For the season home opener, the defending champs had their most powerful duo, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The Jaguars defense, once again, picked up the big stops when it was needed.

Place kicker, Brandon McManus scored the first three points for the Jaguars in the second quarter. In response, Chiefs Skyy Moore went for nine yards to the house in a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. This would put the Chiefs in the lead, 7-3.

Later in the second quarter, McManus attempted the 49-yard field goal and hit his target, 7-6, Chiefs still in the lead.

Jaguars Head Coach, Doug Pederson told the media during post-game interviews, “the opportunities were there. We have to look at those”. He added, Jaguars offense had a hard time executing today.

In the third, the Chiefs dynamic duo went to work. Tight End Travis Kelce completed the pass and went for nine yards to the house. 14-6, Chiefs still in the lead.

Later in the fourth, Brandon McManus from 22 yards out, hit his target again. This put the Jaguars in close proximity to the Chiefs, 14-9.

Then with less than 9 minutes left in the game, Chiefs get within field goal range and nail one from 38 yards.

The Jaguars fell short to the Chiefs, 17-9.

During the postgame conference, Head Coach Doug Pederson said Offensive coordinator, Press Taylor took lead on the plays called against the Chiefs. Pederson said as long as the coaching staff does better, the players will do better.