JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Week 3 is upon us, and the Jaguars have the Houston Texans next right here at home on Sunday.

The program started fresh with a new head coach, DeMeco Ryans. Another newer face to the organization. QB1 C.J. Stroud. He's already been a standout in league, completing more than 60% of his passes and with 626 passing yards.

He was drafted the first round and will suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Houston is 0-2 right now and currently in the last seat of the AFC.

Head Coach Doug Pederson met with media and said, he's seen Stroud's work and is impressed with his ability to move and throw under pressure. He said the kid can move. Rookie or not, good record or not, the Houston Texans are a team you cannot count out.

"It was just a tribute to what DeMeco [Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans] is doing down there. He’s changing that culture and obviously they’re young on offense with the quarterback and everything, but he’s a talented player. Dangerous out of the pocket, throws well on the run. A good football team, a scheme that we’re familiar with defensively, but they’re playing extremely well,” said Pederson.

In four games between the two, the Jaguars are 1-3. Despite the last beatdown they gave to the Texans, history reminds us, there is no letting your guard down in the NFL.

Even though loss last week to the Kansas City Chiefs, QB1 Trevor Lawrence said he's expecting the team to bounce back.