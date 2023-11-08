Rourke broke four tackles and would eventually throw the perfect touchdown pass. Doug Pederson said this kid is special.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The play even got the attention of Super Bowl Champion, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes gave credit where it's due, saying "that was nasty!!!" on Twitter.

That was nasty!!! 💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/rVFePs6rW8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 13, 2023

If you haven't seen it yet, the Jaguars Twitter profile picture is Nathan Rourke.

Doug Pederson knows, this kid is special.

Rourke broke four tackles and would eventually throw the perfect touchdown pass. We've seen this kind of play before, but it's safe to say it doesn't happen all the time. Even Pederson said it himself.

"It was pretty incredible. Toughness, poise in the pocket to be able to make a play like that, and have a couple of guys on him, to make that throw for the touchdown. I haven't seen too many plays like that, even in a preseason game. Hats off to him. He did a nice job leading that group in the second half and was able to put us in the end zone, and then he had a touchdown run, too, so I thought he had a real good second half," said Pederson.

The 25-year-old Rookie from Ohio had two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. His first put the Jaguars on top of Dallas after starting the quarter behind the team.

Pederson said, this game was a good assessment of where the team is.