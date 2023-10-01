In his birthday week, Trevor Lawrence stunted on Atlanta's offense, while the defense had a ball also

LONDON, UK — With Zay Jones out still, the Jaguars take what they have in their hefty toolbox and went to work.

In the Jaguars second drive, Trevor Lawrence connected with #0 Calvin Ridley at the endzone. This would be Ridley's first touchdown against his former team. You can call it a statement touchdown. 7-0, Jaguars on top.

Still in the first, on 3rd and long, Trevor Lawrence was not able to convert. The Jaguars would settle for a 56-yard field goal. #10 Brandon McManus on the kick. 10-0, Jaguars still on top in the second.

With more than 10 minutes left in the first half, Jaguars Josh Allen would get his second sack of the game in the second quarter.

Heading into week 4 of the regular season, the Jaguars had a bitter taste in their mouth after losing big to the Houston Texans at home. It was their second home loss in two weeks. If any team was ready to win a game in the NFL, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With under five minutes to go in the first half, Atlanta's QB1 Desmond Ridder throws one right to Jaguars' cornerback Darios Williams who took it 61 yards to the house with the pick 6. Jaguars widen the lead, 17-0.

This would be his third career pick 6.

It would be a rough first half for the Falcons as Jaguars Andre Cisco picks off Ridder less than a drive later. The Falcons try to stop the bleeding, but they're in a mismatch with the Jaguars defense.

The Jaguars would wrap the half with a 17-0 lead on the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons started the half hot, by picking up the first down all the way down to the red zone. The short pass to Atlanta's, Drake London gets the Falcons on the board.

In the fourth quarter, the Jaguars had a hard time converting the 1st down. Jaguars #10 Brandon McManus would make the field goal. 20-7, Jaguars.

Jaguars special teams would be at it again in the fourth with the 38-yard field goal. Jaguars widen the lead, 23-7.

With less than 2 minutes left in the game, Josh Allen makes himself heard with a strip sack. Allen is an absolute unit for the Jaguars defense.

The Jaguars would take the win to wash off the last two weeks, 23-7.