Gerrit Prince, Elijah Cooks among several offensive standouts to QB1 Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence knows the team needs to do better of getting in and out of the huddle and playing a little faster from that standpoint.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time flies when you're having fun, and the Jaguars are having fun.

With so much to look forward to in this team, QB1, Trevor Lawrence is pretty happy with what he sees. Like never before, the team has so many more options to choose from off the snap.

On Sunday morning reporters asked Lawrence who he thought stood out the most this far.

And you guessed it, there wasn't just one.

The Jaguars training camp roster has:

seven running backs, 13 wide receivers and six tight ends.

That's a pretty deep roster and again, with many options for QB1 to choose from.

"Kevin is having a great camp. Obviously, all of our guys right now, Zay, Christian, Calvin, Evan, and Ag, all those guys have been doing a great job. I think for tight ends, Gerrit Prince has looked great. He's had an awesome camp so far. So, I'm excited for him just to see him getting better and better, it's awesome and it's going to help us a lot. Elijah Cooks and Jacob have looked great. All of our guys really from top to bottom, we have a really good group, really smart, they know the system, and they know what they're doing. It's not always like that," said Lawrence.