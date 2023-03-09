They're returning a number of starters from last year's team that went 10-3 and finished with a Cheez It Bowl win over the Sooners of Oklahoma right here in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mike Norvell, the players, the coaches and FSU fans believing the Seminoles are back.

They're returning a number of starters from last year's team that went 10-3 and finished with a Cheez It Bowl win over the Sooners of Oklahoma right here in Orlando last season.

That 10-win season in 2022 was the Seminoles first 10-win season since 2016.

Now much talk has been about the guy many of the experts think will be a Heisman contender FSU quarterback Jordan Travis.

Travis played in 35 games at Florida State and has thrown for more than 5,800 yards and 45 touchdowns adding more than 1,700 on the ground to go along with 24 rushing TDS.

Mike Norvell with his take what his team must do to be victorious against the Tigers.

It's year two for Brian Kelly as the LSU Tigers head coach.

In Kelly's first year he led LSU to the SEC's West Division crowd with a huge win over the Alabama Crimson Tide last season on their road to the conference title game.

The Tigers came up short in the SEC championship game to the eventual National champions the Georgia Bulldogs.

Like the Seminoles the Tigers have a fine signal caller as well in Jayden Daniels. His head coach saying this week that Daniels preparation both on and off the field is exactly where he wants it to be.

Sunday, September 3rd, 1st quarter :

In LSU's first drive of the night, Jayden Daniels able to get the Tigers in the redzone, but Seminoles' defense held them scoreless. FSU got the sack on 4th down.

SACKED ON 4TH & GOAL!!!!



DJ Lundy with a HUGE sack and the #Noles take over on their own 14 yd line.

FSU answered back inside the 8-minute mark of the first quarter. #13 QB1 Jordan Travis links up with #4 Keon Coleman for the first numbers on the board, 7-0, the Seminoles lead in the 1st quarter.