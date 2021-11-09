UGA's Stetson Bennett named semi-finalist for Davey O'Brien award

Bennett is currently sporting the third-best completion percentage for a season in school history and has rushed for 193 yards.

ATHENS, Ga. — It's a great time to be a football fan up in Pierce County, Georgia.

First, their high school football team locked up the Region Title Friday night.

Second, Blackshear's own Stetson Bennett was named a semi-finalist for the Davey O' Brien Award.

Bennett has started six of Georgia's nine games this season, leading the number one ranked team in the country to wins over three top 25 opponents.

He's thrown for more than 1,400 yards, 14 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Bennett is currently sporting the third-best completion percentage for a season in school history and has rushed for 193 yards.

The Davey O' Brien award is presented each year to the nation's best quarterback.