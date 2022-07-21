Local ties making a difference during magical season for the Jacksonville Armada

The Armada have several players who have played soccer locally. Including Fleming Island grad, Reed Davis, who scored the game-winner in the South Region Final.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Armada are one of 90 plus teams in the NPSL and may be the most unique.

A U-23 team, the Armada are one of the few developmental teams in the league. They also feature a roster mixed with international and local players.

Including Fleming Island grad, Reed Davis, who scored the game-winning goal in the team's 3-1 win over Naples in the South Region Semifinal on Wednesday.

"We have so many home-grown players and so it means a lot when one of our own from the community scores," head coach, Tommy Krizanovic, said.

"With the mix it's great because everybody has their own personal passions for it and then obviously we all have that unity that we're united under. Especially being a hometown kid and I think we're going to have a good chance of going far," Davis said.