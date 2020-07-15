Local surfer balances life, surfing and juggling

Mark Patao stands out among Jacksonville Beach surf instructors for passion for life, unique talent

Head to Jacksonville Beach any weekday morning and you're sure to find plenty of surf camps on-going for kids and teens alike. But amidst the bright-colored tents and literal schools of children, one instructor stands out.

Why?

Well, he's juggling a lot... literally.

“I was juggling and one of my surf buddies said ‘I bet you can’t do that while you’re surfing!’ and that was the challenge," smiled long-time Jacksonville resident Mark Patao. "I've learned how to sew, and so I started making masks and these [juggling balls]. I put faces on them and my number -- so that they might come back to me. They float. I've lost at least two dozen."

It was a challenge, something Patao, who has surfed everything from "murky," small waves of Rhode Island to 12-foot waves in Hawaii, embraces. Through all his travels, he believes he is the only "juggle surfer" in the country -- at the least.

“And I realized the more I challenged myself, the more fun it was… if you’re having fun then everybody’s having fun.”

That's the mantra Patao brings not just to every surf lesson, but everything he does.

"I think if I spread the love and I spread all of that wonderful feeling of excercise and something that's healthy, it's good for your brain. Good for your body," he explained with a giggle. "I don't know. I'm just lucky!"

If you read the first four quotes of this story, you're probably wondering the same thing the author was: is this man never not happy?

“Oh no, I’ve been divorced twice!" Patao said with a belly laugh. But then he did grow serious.

“I’ve helped my uncle through... he got out of the nursing home. That was the most anxiety, stress I’ve ever dealt with being a caregiver," Patao explained. His Uncle Dave was also an award-winning surfer in his hey-day, a common bond with Patao.

"… but I guess you do that for people that you love. And that’s what I do. Help people that I love," Patao said quietly before returning to juggling and his familiar smile. "...even if I might not know them yet!”

Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic shut down any opportunities for Patao to teach lessons during the period beaches were closed. Working an overnight shift at Amazon as well as his other job at Carabba's Italian Grill, it would've been easy for Patao to grow frustrated and sad.

He was juggling a lot.

Instead, he returned to his life philosophy since he himself was a teenager: keeping a positive mental attitude.

"If you can keep a positive mental attitude, man, that's heavy duty," he said. "It can really change your life."