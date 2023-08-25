Trial for father accused of killing Jacksonville football star delayed

Otis Anderson Sr. is accused of killing his son, Jacksonville football star Otis Anderson Jr., and shooting his wife. He faces murder and attempted murder charges.

The trial of a man charged with killing his son, a Jacksonville football star, is delayed. Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning in the case against Otis Anderson, Sr.

He’s accused of shooting his wife as well as the murder of his son, Otis Anderson Jr. in March 2022.

Otis Anderson, Jr., 23, was a football standout at University Christian High School and the University of Central Florida.