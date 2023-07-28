The Orange Park Raiders are looking to turn things around this football season

The Raiders also admitted they did not work hard enough and needed an attitude adjustment.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Raiders are looking to turn things around this season. In Marcus Wimberly's first year as the raiders head man his team only won two games. Injuries did not help O-P in 2022, they team lost both quarterbacks by week five.

The Raiders will also admit that they did not work hard enough and needed an attitude adjustment. However, Coach Wimberly said he's seen a major change in his players both during the spring and summer workouts.