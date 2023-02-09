The "Big Cat Classic," EWU falls to Florida Memorial, 38-21

The last time the Tigers and Lions met, Florida Memorial won, 39-35

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — -The last time these two met was last year and Florida Memorial won, 39-35.

-Off the top, in the first QB Jyron Russell connects with 0, Raveon Moore inside the 5, and he trucks this one in. Touchdown! EWU leads, 6-0.

-The Lions answer back though, QB Antoine Williams with the fake handoff, then the pass to #1 George Young for the TD, EWU leads 7-6.

-Now in the 2nd, EWU's Jyron Russell testing the canon and from downtown and hits #19 Elisha Ammi at the endzone, TD, EWU. The Tigers lead, 14-10.