The "Big Cat Classic," EWU falls to Florida Memorial, 38-21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — -The last time these two met was last year and Florida Memorial won, 39-35.
-Off the top, in the first QB Jyron Russell connects with 0, Raveon Moore inside the 5, and he trucks this one in. Touchdown! EWU leads, 6-0.
-The Lions answer back though, QB Antoine Williams with the fake handoff, then the pass to #1 George Young for the TD, EWU leads 7-6.
-Now in the 2nd, EWU's Jyron Russell testing the canon and from downtown and hits #19 Elisha Ammi at the endzone, TD, EWU. The Tigers lead, 14-10.
-The back and forth would end in a loss for the Tigers in a 38-21 final.