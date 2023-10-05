Jacksonville media appealing judge's decision to close JEA trial off to public

First Coast News has joined with The Florida Times-Union in appealing the decision by magistrate judge Monty Richardson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal judge has granted a request by the attorneys of former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher to block media from a series of key hearings.

Their attorneys asked the judge to close the courtroom to the public (and, by extension, the media) for significant portions of what is expected to be a multi-day hearing, which will begin Monday.

First Coast News has joined with The Florida Times-Union in appealing the decision by magistrate judge Monty Richardson blocking media and members of the public from significant portions of the court proceedings.

A 2022 indictment said the men conspired to extract millions of dollars from the publicly owned utility by creating and then purchasing “performance units,” whose value would soar when JEA was sold – a transaction that was all but a done deal before the scandal broke.

What is unusual about the new request – aside from the fact that courtrooms are presumptively open and accessible to all – is that both attorneys concede the information they want to shield has already been disclosed.

“The Defendants’ compelled statements were widely disseminated and have been the subject of extensive publicity since shortly after they were provided,” the brief says. “Since the Defendants were indicted, virtually every development in the case has become a source of news and social media coverage.”