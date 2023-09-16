JAX USL teams up with Jaguars, JU, GotSport to bring forth 'Youth Soccer Day'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JAX USL is teaming up with the Jacksonville Jagaurs, Jacksonville University and GotSport to bring forth 'Youth Soccer Day' coming soon later this month, according to a press release.
The franchise group, bringing men's and women's professional soccer to Northeast Florida, has teamed up with the trio as they are hosting a soccer clinic for boys and girls ages 4-12 right before kickoff of the Jaguars' week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sept. 24, the release states.
The youth soccer clinic will be presented by GotSport and be run by JU soccer players and their coaching staff, the release states. It will be held at Flex Filed at Daily's Place from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The cost of the clinic starts at $60 and includes a ticket to the Texans vs. Jaguars game, which will be played that afternoon at 1 p.m. Family and friends can also purchase game tickets starting at $45 here.
“We’re delighted to partner with JU, the Jaguars and GotSport to host this unique soccer clinic prior to the Jaguars game against the Texans," JAXUSL's Mauricio Ruiz said in the release. "I’m excited to team up with former JU colleagues and grateful to the Jaguars and GotSport for their support of our soccer clinic to continue to nurture youth soccer talent throughout our Northeast Florida communities.”
RELATED: Proposed soccer complex in St. Johns County would also include walking trails, playground and picnic area