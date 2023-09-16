JAX USL teams up with Jaguars, JU, GotSport to bring forth 'Youth Soccer Day'

The youth soccer clinic will be held at Flex Filed at Daily's Place from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. as it will be ran by JU soccer players & their coaching staff.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JAX USL is teaming up with the Jacksonville Jagaurs, Jacksonville University and GotSport to bring forth 'Youth Soccer Day' coming soon later this month, according to a press release.

The franchise group, bringing men's and women's professional soccer to Northeast Florida, has teamed up with the trio as they are hosting a soccer clinic for boys and girls ages 4-12 right before kickoff of the Jaguars' week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sept. 24, the release states.

The youth soccer clinic will be presented by GotSport and be run by JU soccer players and their coaching staff, the release states. It will be held at Flex Filed at Daily's Place from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The cost of the clinic starts at $60 and includes a ticket to the Texans vs. Jaguars game, which will be played that afternoon at 1 p.m. Family and friends can also purchase game tickets starting at $45 here.