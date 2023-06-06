Jaguars will unveil new stadium design Wednesday

The public can get a first glimpse of the Stadium of the Future project Wednesday at 10 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will unveil a "conceptual" design for renovations on TIAA Bank Field Wednesday morning.

At 10 a.m., the public will get a first glimpse at what developments will be created by this project, dubbed the "Stadium of the Future."

The project has been in the works for three years.

During a radio interview, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said that the team may play its home games elsewhere for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

When asked about funding for the project, Jacksonville Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan said news will come in time.