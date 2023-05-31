x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Gator Bowl 2023 date and time announced

The Gator Bowl will return to TIAA Bank on Dec. 29.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from previous, related story.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will return to TIAA Bank this year on Dec. 29, ESPN and sponsors of the game announced Wednesday.

The game will kick of at 12 p.m. 

The 70th annual game will be played by an anchor team from the Southeastern Conference and an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 19, 2023 through Ticketmaster. 

Teams participating in the Gator Bowl game will be announced on Dec. 3, 2023.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out