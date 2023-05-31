Gator Bowl 2023 date and time announced

The Gator Bowl will return to TIAA Bank on Dec. 29.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will return to TIAA Bank this year on Dec. 29, ESPN and sponsors of the game announced Wednesday.

The game will kick of at 12 p.m.

The 70th annual game will be played by an anchor team from the Southeastern Conference and an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 19, 2023 through Ticketmaster.