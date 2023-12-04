Funeral date set for Jacksonville singer Charity Huntley

Her cause of death is still undetermined and is not expected to be released by the medical examiner for 90 days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charity Huntley, also known as Charity Linique, was a rising star as a singer in Jacksonville. She was found dead Thursday morning, and her mother says her death is still being investigated.

The Medical Examiner's Office says it will take up to 90 days to get the autopsy for Huntley.

The date for Huntley's funeral has been set for Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at All People International Church on 1993 Edgewood Avenue West.

She leaves behind a family who adored her. Her mother, Mary Huntley, said she knew something was wrong when Huntley did not answer the phone Wednesday and Thursday, when her body was found.

Police called Mary Huntley at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to tell her they had discovered Charity Huntley's body at 9 a.m.