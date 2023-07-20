"We have moms that have kids, we have single moms, we have moms that are married and have families, we have ladies that are in college holding down"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Your Florida Avengers are not in season, but the search for talent is.

The team is one of sixteen in the National Women's Football Conference and part of the Atlantic Division.

First Coast Sports caught up with management of the organization who shares what they'll need from the community to continue thriving in Jacksonville.

They said the future is bright for the Avengers.

Chelley Hewitt is the offensive line, running back and special teams coach for the Florida Avengers. She's been part of the game for decades.

"It's certainly nice to see women's football growing throughout the country. We're seeing a lot more, not only players with flag background, but also with tackle backgrounds coming from other cities," said Hewitt.

The Avengers have only been around for about four years, but the team is growing every season.

"All walks of life. We have moms that have kids, we have single moms, we have moms that are married and have families, we have ladies that are in college holding down a full-time job," said Rocky Phillips, the General Manager of the Florida Avengers," said Rocky Phillips, the General Manager of the Florida Avengers.

While the Avengers roster is expanding, they still haven't hit their goal of 50 players on the team. They're at about 35 now.

"If you have experience, that's great, but we don't require it. We teach you the game of football," Phillips added.

They also need more hands outside of the roster.

"Equipment managers, athletic trainers, we take interns," said Phillips, "anybody that's willing to help and be committed to us and help us be successful".

The team relies on sponsorships and donations to function as a professional team. "That helps us back what we're doing, finance our seasons, it helps us travel comfortably and stay together as a team, as a cohesive unit," said Phillips.

The team plans on recruiting closer to October and hosting football camps. For more information, click here.

Or email:

floridaavengers@wnfcfootball.com.