Experienced Fletcher Senators expecting big things in 2023

Head Coach Ciatrick Fason will suit up thirty-eight seniors this fall led by quarterback Marcellus Tate, who is taking his talents to University of South Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Fletcher Senators happens to be one of the most experienced teams here on our First Coast.

The senators started the 2022 season slow losing to Mandarin and Jackson weeks one and two.

But they turned things around winning eight straight before losing to Tampa Bay Tech in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs.

Coach Fason says he will be relying on his seniors to help them reach their ultimate goal.