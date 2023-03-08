This is the first time the university has ever had a tennis program. They said, the blessings just keep rolling in.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University had a very special day today as the athletic department just opened up their brand new tennis court facility.

The program just picked up new head coach Marc Atkinson, and if you'll remember, this is the first time the university has ever had a tennis program.

They said the blessings just keep rolling in.

"It's the best opportunity. Where else would I want to start? I'm in my hometown, I'm in my own community, and I can grow the sport of tennis," said Head Women's Tennis Coach, Marc Atkinson.