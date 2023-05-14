31-year-old dies in Nassau County crash

The man's car was hit when he was turning lane at the Daydream Avenue intersection in Yulee, causing fatal injuries.

A 31-year-old man died Sunday after a car crash at the intersection of Daydream Avenue and State Road 200 in Yulee.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that an SUV was traveling westbound on State Road 200, approaching the intersection, when the man tried to turn left onto Daydream Avenue.

The front of the SUV struck the right side of the man's car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.