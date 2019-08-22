Jaguar fans are looking for a win this week after two preseason losses to the Philidelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens.

This week the Jags will take on the Miami Dolphins in Miami, a matchup that has Floridians excited.

Brian Sexton, senior correspondent at Jaguars.com, said that this week it will be interesting to see who will end up starting right guard.

In the Jaguars.com Final Analysis, Sexton says that Will Richardson has been making major making strides since he entered training camp, with A.J. Cann being "reliable if unspectacular."

It's also important to note that although the Jaguars didn't score a touchdown in the first half of the Eagles matchup, the offense did take steps in the right direction following their first preseason shutout loss to the Ravens.

We'll see if the offense can keep up the momentum on Thursday night in the 305.

KICKOFF: 8 p.m.

