LIVE BLOG: Early Signing Day 2021

Follow along as some of the biggest recruits on the First Coast sign their college commitments on Wednesday, December 15!

It's that time of year again!

While the traditional, National Signing Day the first week in February remains, the Early Signing Period officially kicks-off on Wednesday, December 15 for all student-athletes. Non-football student-athletes could begin signing in November; today, their football counterparts join the party. For many of those football student-athletes, the Early Signing Period has created an easier path for them to enroll early at their institution of choice. The Early Signing Period first began in December 2017.

This live blog will be updated throughout the day with more names, photos, and videos from our signees across the First Coast!

Congrats to all this year's signees!

Fletcher High School

Aaron Hester (football) - Florida State University

Merritt Reynolds (football) - University of Chicago

Sarah Harpster (golf) - Palm Beach Atlantic University

Nico Degance (lacrosse) - Flagler College

Emily Perry (softball) - Newberry College

Alexandra Hennessy (volleyball) - Tulane University

Malachi Witherspoon (baseball) - Jacksonville University

Kyson Witherspoon (baseball) - Daytona State College

Raines High School

Quincy Burroughs (football) - University of Cincinnati 

Ed White High School

Christian Ellis (football) - Undecided

Riverside High School

Jaheim Singletary (football) - University of Georgia

Derrell Johnson Jr. (football) - Wake Forest University

First Coast High School

Derrick Hartley Jr. (football) - Morehouse College

Mandarin High School

Nathan Webb (baseball) - South Georgia State

Anastasia Suhetskis (softball) - Webber International

Gage Hulbert (swimming) - University of South Carolina

Ellie Jackson (volleyball) - Emmanuel College

Paxon School for Advanced Studies

Nick Bell (football) - United States Naval Academy

Sandalwood High School

Deante McCray (football) - United States Naval Academy

Anthony Brackenridge (football) - Western Kentucky University

Drew Salls (swimming) - North Carolina State

Stanton College Preparatory

Victoria Quintero (soccer) - Sewanee University

Terry Parker High School

Damani Dent (football) - University of Michigan

