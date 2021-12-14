LIVE BLOG: Early Signing Day 2021

It's that time of year again!
While the traditional, National Signing Day the first week in February remains, the Early Signing Period officially kicks-off on Wednesday, December 15 for all student-athletes. Non-football student-athletes could begin signing in November; today, their football counterparts join the party. For many of those football student-athletes, the Early Signing Period has created an easier path for them to enroll early at their institution of choice. The Early Signing Period first began in December 2017.
This live blog will be updated throughout the day with more names, photos, and videos from our signees across the First Coast!
Congrats to all this year's signees!
Fletcher High School
Aaron Hester (football) - Florida State University
Merritt Reynolds (football) - University of Chicago
Sarah Harpster (golf) - Palm Beach Atlantic University
Nico Degance (lacrosse) - Flagler College
Emily Perry (softball) - Newberry College
Alexandra Hennessy (volleyball) - Tulane University
Malachi Witherspoon (baseball) - Jacksonville University
Kyson Witherspoon (baseball) - Daytona State College
Raines High School
Quincy Burroughs (football) - University of Cincinnati
Ed White High School
Christian Ellis (football) - Undecided
Riverside High School
Jaheim Singletary (football) - University of Georgia
Derrell Johnson Jr. (football) - Wake Forest University
First Coast High School
Derrick Hartley Jr. (football) - Morehouse College
Mandarin High School
Nathan Webb (baseball) - South Georgia State
Anastasia Suhetskis (softball) - Webber International
Gage Hulbert (swimming) - University of South Carolina
Ellie Jackson (volleyball) - Emmanuel College
Paxon School for Advanced Studies
Nick Bell (football) - United States Naval Academy
Sandalwood High School
Deante McCray (football) - United States Naval Academy
Anthony Brackenridge (football) - Western Kentucky University
Drew Salls (swimming) - North Carolina State
Stanton College Preparatory
Victoria Quintero (soccer) - Sewanee University
Terry Parker High School
Damani Dent (football) - University of Michigan