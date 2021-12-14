LIVE BLOG: Early Signing Day 2021

While the traditional, National Signing Day the first week in February remains, the Early Signing Period officially kicks-off on Wednesday, December 15 for all student-athletes. Non-football student-athletes could begin signing in November; today, their football counterparts join the party. For many of those football student-athletes, the Early Signing Period has created an easier path for them to enroll early at their institution of choice. The Early Signing Period first began in December 2017.