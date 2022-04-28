x
Live Blog: 2022 Jaguars Draft Central

Every Jaguar draft pick as they happen. Consider this your one-stop-shop for everything draft related this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have 12 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, an opportunity to re-tool their roster in Year 1 of the Doug Pederson era. 

Jacksonville general manager, Trent Baalke, said the team has four players in mind for the No. 1 overall pick. 

The first round of the draft will begin on Thursday at 8 p.m., and the following rounds will continue on Friday and Saturday at 7p.m. and 12 p.m

We'll update you right here as each pick happens. 

Credit: Paul Bulluck

Thursday, April 29

Round 1, No. 1

Friday, April 30

Round 2, No. 33

Round 3, No. 65

Round 3, No. 70 (from Panthers)

Saturday, April 31

Round 4, No. 106

Round 5, No. 157 (from Vikings)

Round 6, No. 180

Round 6, No. 188 (from Seahawks)

Round 6, No. 197 (from Eagles)

Round 6, No. 198 (from Steelers)

Round 7, No. 222

Round 7, No. 235 (from Ravens)

