Lil Duval will join First Coast News for Ready to Roar Jaguars Pregame Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to laugh! Lil Duval will join First Coast News on Saturday for the Ready to Roar Jaguars Pregame Show.

Lil Duval, also known as Roland Powell, is stand-up comedian and actor. He graduated from First Coast High School and went on to become a finalist on BET's comedy competition series Coming to the Stage.

He's appeared in movies such as “School Dance,” “Grow House,” and “More Money, More Family.” He also appeared and starred in numerous MTV shows.