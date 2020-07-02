It started when Mahailya Reeves was 10-years old.

“She comes up to me in the lunch room – and you can’t picture it now, but she used to be a little shy,” laughed longtime Union County weightlifting head coach Bryan Griffis. “She comes up to me and says ‘Are you the girls’ weightlifting coach?’ I said ‘Yeah!’ She goes ‘Well, I wanna start lifting.’

“She shows up, and she’s back-squatting 135 [pounds]. That’s unheard of – walking off the street, at age 10.”

It only took two years for Reeves to be stronger than every girl on Griffis’ high school team.

She was in the seventh grade.

“All my life, I’ve been strong. Both sides of my family, we’re strong people,” Reeves explained. Her elder sister was a part of the Tigers’ weightlifting program before Mahailya, prompting her to seek out Griffis. In addition to the program at Union County, Griffis and his wife host daily sessions at their own, personal gym in their home. It was there that Reeves began to hone her natural, weightlifting prowess.

Then came her first high school season, a little over one year ago.

“At first it was like, ‘I just wanna bench in the 300s,’” Reeves explained. The state record at the time was 305 pounds.

“Then it was like, ‘no. I wanna bench the world. I wanna bench what no female has benched before.’”

“She is in the 9th grade and she’s benching 315 pounds in the first meet of the season,” Griffis smiled. Reeves would go on to bench 360 pounds at the State Tournament last February, with 545 pounds of total lifts.

At USAPL Raw Nationals in Lombard, Illinois, this fall, Reeves placed first in her weight class and third in the women’s open division. She posted a squat of 540 pounds, bench of 369.5 pounds, and a deadlift of 440 pounds. That bench was an American record for her age group.

She’s now up to over 400 pounds on the bench alone.

“It’s not a seasonal sport. If you wanna be good enough to win State [like Mahailya], it’s a year round sport,” Griffis explained.

It’s also not an individual sport.

Yes, that is just as much a fact as Mahailya’s record-setting numbers.

“I’m telling you. It’s family here,” Griffis said. “When she does something, or even when I lift and hit a PR, she’s grabbing me and snatching me around. It’s family. We care about each other.”

The Griffis’ have proven to be a second family for Mahailya.

“[Coach Griffis] been in my life for six years now. We’re close. He’s like a father figure – one of my father figures in my life,” Reeves explained. “My stepdad, I claim him as my dad. My real dad. He’s not in the equation.

“I have my family. I have a support group. But it just helps to have someone to talk to. Just to be around people.”

Especially when that family falls on hard times, as Mahailya’s did last fall – just as her high school weightlifting career was set to begin – when her aunt passed away. She’s needed the sport and this second family to lean on.

“With depression – going through that with my aunt passing -- it brings the anger out of me. It helps me get through so much.

“People [are] going to doubt you. People will say ‘oh you’ll look like a man’ if you do it. Don’t listen to them. Do it. It helps with a lot of things. Young females have insecurities – don’t worry about that. I do, too. Weightlifting brought all of that out of me.”

Just look at how far it’s brought her – from that little, shy girl in the cafeteria to the nation’s best.