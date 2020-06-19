Life's Playbook: Gardner Minshew and Flint Minshew

As part of TEGNA's "Life's Playbook" project ahead of Father's Day 2020, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and his dad, Flint, discuss their journey

"I don't know. If I'd have been that famous, I would've been like Elvis in a jumpsuit -- you know with tassels and everything else," Flint Minshew remarked as he reflected on his son's meteoric journey to the NFL.

"I've only worn one jumpsuit so far!" Gardner Minshew II interjected with a laugh.

"I'd have had one for every day of the week!" his father responded.

- - - - -

Ahead of Father's Day 2020, the Jaguars starting quarterback, the "Mississippi Mustache," Gardner Minshew sits down for a long-ranging interview alongside his father, Flint. The two reflect on Minshew's journey from college walk-on to his break-through, grad transfer campaign at Washington State to his record-setting, rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

To help encapsulate that journey, TEGNA sports reporters from two different stops on Minshew's journey -- First Coast News (Jacksonville)'s Mia O'Brien and KREM (Spokane, WA)'s Brenna Greene -- moderate this wide-ranging, laugh-infused, heartwarming fireside chat on fathers-and-sons, being a "coach's kid," and more. It's part of TEGNA's company-wide project, "Life's Playbook."

And no one knows Gardner Minshew II's playbook quite like Gardner Minshew I.