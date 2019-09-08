St. Louis Blues' Assistant Coach Mike Van Ryn brought the Stanley Cup to St. Augustine Friday and fans here went nuts. Many lined the street to get a glimpse of hockey's biggest prize to chants of "Let's go, Blues." The cup was on display from noon to 2 p.m. at Casa Monica Resort & Spa.

The Blues won their first-ever Stanley Cup in June, defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games. Van Ryn lives in St. Augustine and each member of the winning team gets to take the cup home with them to party with it and do what they want.

Van Ryn's son Tucker used it to drink his Shirley Temple.

Tucker Van Ryn, son of St. Louis Blues assistant coach Mike Van Ryn uses the Stanley Cup to drink his Shirley Temple on Friday in St. Augustine.

First Coast News