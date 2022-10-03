LeRoy Butler returns home to Jacksonville for autograph signing

The FSU and Riverside High School graduate will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Jacksonville native, and Riverside High graduate LeRoy Butler returned to his hometown Thursday night, holding his first public event in Duval County in almost 25 years.

The Florida State grad and Packers legend met fans and signed autographs at Crispy's in Springfield. LeRoy reflected on his early beginnings growing up in poverty, attending the school formerly known as Lee High School, and, now, on the precipice of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Just like Jaguars' legend Tony Boselli (who will also be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer) immediately hoped LeRoy would join him in the Class of 2022, LeRoy is thrilled to have two sons of Duval honored in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

"Every year, Tony wouldn't get in. I wouldn't get in. I said, 'well, maybe God has a plan for both of us to go in together,'" Butler explained. "So, this feels like heaven. And to know Mark Brunnell is going to induct him, it's emotional. I'm just so happy for Duval."