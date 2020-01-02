In his first year among the 15 finalists and 13th year of eligibility, LeRoy Butler was not selected as one of five inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. Butler confirmed the news on his Twitter page around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Lee High and Florida State graduate was drafted in the second round by the Packers and spent his entire, 12-year career in Green Bay. A four-time All-Pro and Pro-Bowl selection, Butler was the first defensive back in NFL history with 20-plus interceptions and 20-plus sacks in his career. Butler was a part of the Packers’ 1994-winning Super Bowl team.

Butler remains the only member of the NFL’s All-1990’s decade team not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But the odds were stacked against him: three other safeties were finalists this weekend, and only 10 safeties have ever been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Butler played for the legendary Corky Rogers at Lee High School and Bobby Bowden at Florida State. He was a three-year starter at FSU, registering 194 tackles and 9 interceptions, but is most remembered for being a part of the “puntrooskie” fake punt in 1988.