Jaguars' starting running back Leonard Fournette returned to the practice field Wednesday after missing Sunday's win over the New England Patriots.

Fournette suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the Jaguars' Week One win over the New York Giants.

Fournette was still listed on Wednesday's injury report. Fellow running back T.J. Yeldon was also featured on Wednesday's injury report with an ankle injury and did not practice.

The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

