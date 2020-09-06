Leonard Fournette leads peaceful protest through downtown Jacksonville

Fournette, Jaguars march alongside Mayor Lenny Curry and public officials

Days after the Jacksonville Jaguars players, coaches, and staff marched together from TIAA Bank Field to JSO Headquarters, Jaguars' running back Leonard Fournette organized a protest of his own through Downtown Jacksonville. From a tweet last week hoping to organize the event, the march evolved to include Mayor Lenny Curry, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, and other local personalities, including rapper Lil Duval.

A dozen of Fournette's teammates also participated, including D.J. Chark, Chris Conley, and Myles Jack. Jaguars' running backs coach Terry Robiskie and four other coaches were also present.