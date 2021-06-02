Leon Spinks, former World Heavyweight Champion and St. Louis native, dies at 67

Spinks and his trademark smile became famous in July 1978 when he defeated Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas. Ali outweighed Spinks by 25 pounds

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Leon Spinks, the St. Louis native who grew up in the Pruitt Igoe housing project and defeated Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas for the Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship after only seven professional fights, died Friday night after a years-long battle with cancer. He was 67.

As an amateur boxer, Spinks represented the United States in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, where he won a gold medal. He won his first medal, a bronze, during the 1974 World Championships. In 1975, Spinks earned a silver medal at the Pan America Games.

Spinks and his trademark smile became famous July 1978 when he defeated Ali in Las Vegas. Ali outweighed Spinks by 25 pounds.

Spinks served in the Marines, where he developed his passion for boxing. He was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in August 2017 along with his brother Michael Spinks, Thomas Hearns and Ken Norton.

He married his longtime companion Brenda Glur Spinks in 1999. She was with him when he died.

Spinks fought in 72 professional fights, winning 46 of them.