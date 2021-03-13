Lee Westwood in front after Round Two of The PLAYERS Championship

Last week's runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational sits at 9-under. Defending champ Rory McIlroy among those to miss the cut

For a second straight week in the Sunshine State, Lee Westwood's putting has served him well.

The 47-year old Englishman played bogey-free golf Friday, dropping in six birdies for a 6-under par 66 and The PLAYERS Championship 36-hole lead. Westwood has five career, Top-Five finishes at The PLAYERS since 1998.

"Hit it well off the tee. Hit quite a lot of fairways. My iron shots were good. I played away from flags when I needed to. Got suckered into a couple of pins, but short game bailed me out on those," Westwood said. "Chipping and bunker play all felt good and rolled the ball well on the greens. I had fun out there. Felt calm and in control."

Fellow Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick remains nipping at Westwood's heels at 8-under par. Fitzpatrick shot a 4-under 68 Friday. 18-hole leader Sergio Garcia is tied for third at 7-under after shooting an even-par 72. Last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Bryson DeChambeau is among those tied with Garcia, after posting a 3-under 69 in Round Two.