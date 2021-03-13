Lee Westwood in front after Round Two of The PLAYERS Championship

For a second straight week in the Sunshine State, Lee Westwood's putting has served him well.
The 47-year old Englishman played bogey-free golf Friday, dropping in six birdies for a 6-under par 66 and The PLAYERS Championship 36-hole lead. Westwood has five career, Top-Five finishes at The PLAYERS since 1998.
"Hit it well off the tee. Hit quite a lot of fairways. My iron shots were good. I played away from flags when I needed to. Got suckered into a couple of pins, but short game bailed me out on those," Westwood said. "Chipping and bunker play all felt good and rolled the ball well on the greens. I had fun out there. Felt calm and in control."
Fellow Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick remains nipping at Westwood's heels at 8-under par. Fitzpatrick shot a 4-under 68 Friday. 18-hole leader Sergio Garcia is tied for third at 7-under after shooting an even-par 72. Last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Bryson DeChambeau is among those tied with Garcia, after posting a 3-under 69 in Round Two.
The streak remains unbroken: there will not be a back-to-back PLAYERS champion at TPC Sawgrass this weekend. 2019 champion Rory McIlroy shot a 3-over 75 Friday to move to 10-over for the weekend. Other notable names expected to miss the cut: former PLAYERS champion Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, and Bubba Watson.