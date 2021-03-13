Lee Westwood hangs on for 54-hole lead at The PLAYERS Championship

DeChambeau, Thomas charge up leaderboard, but Westwood leads for a second straight day

Lee Westwood played it safe early on. The 47-year old Englishman and the 36-hole leader at the 2021 PLAYERS Championship played bogey-free, even-par golf through the front nine.

Then, he kicked it up a notch.

Westwood poured in four birdies on the back nine, including a 25-foot putt on the infamous, Island Green, to move to -13 with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau. Westwood's 4-under par 68 was his third straight score under 70 this weekend.

DeChambeau put on a performance of his own. After shooting a 69 in the first two rounds, the FedEx Cup leader shot a 5-under 67 Saturday to move to -11 and in sole possession of second place. DeChambeau won last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, edging Westwood; now, it appears it could come down to the same two golfers for a second straight week. DeChambeau said he believes Westwood's caddie and girlfriend, Helen Storey, has been a large reason for his success.

"I think Helen is a big part of it. She's keeping him steady and level headed and she's a rock. Keeps his mind focused on the right things, and she's been awesome for him, and that's one of his secret weapons."

Fellow American Justin Thomas shot a Round Three best 8-under 64, one stroke off the tournament record. He currently sits tied for third. Thomas' round was headlined by four birdies to start the day and an eagle on 16.

"I told myself I thought 10-under had a pretty good chance to win the tournament going into this weekend, thinking there would be a little bit more wind today," Thomas, the third-ranked player in the world, said after his round. "But it's just -- I mean it's getting harder. It's getting a little bit firmer. The greens are still pretty soft, but you know they're going to set it up tougher on Sunday. You know where the pins are going to be, and the greens are going to get a little bit more baked out. It's going to be a little windier, and it's a Sunday of a PLAYERS. It's a huge event and nerves are going to be there. So I knew that today was important, but I didn't exactly have a number in mind."