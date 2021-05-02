Lee Baseball, Walk-Off Charities to host free, youth baseball clinic

For the first time, Walk-Off Charities will take its program to the Westside. The clinic will be at Lee's new home field at Woodstock Park

For the first time in a long time, Lee High School has its own, home baseball field. No more playing "home games" at opponents' stadiums. No more constant bus rides: the Generals have their own "home base" at renovated, Woodstock Park on the Westside of Jacksonville.

But before they ever play a game there, the Generals are opening their home to the community.

"There's no better feeling than seeing kids getting to come out here, play baseball, and have fun," first-year head coach Cory Goff said.

In conjunction with Walk-Off Charities, the Generals will host a free, youth baseball clinic on Saturday, February 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's open to anyone between the ages of 5 and 13. In addition to three hours of free, baseball instruction and fun, participants will receive a free baseball glove and lunch.

THIS SATURDAY! Walk Off Charities and Robert E. Lee High School Baseball is hosting a FREE youth baseball clinic at Woodstock Park. Receive a free glove, lunch, and learn from great coaches from around the city! Please pre register at the link below:https://t.co/GidScPa61r pic.twitter.com/zGPSQNzbc9 — Cory Goff (@CGoffBSB) February 4, 2021

That part -- the gift of a glove and a field to play on -- is not lost on the Generals.

"To the community, it means a lot because not everyone gets the opportunity to pick-up a ball and a bat," senior outfielder Jonathan Robinson explained. "For us to help the younger generation experience baseball, they might wanna grow up and play baseball. They might wanna grow up and come to Lee and play baseball.

"It will help the program. It will help the community around us, and, really, [provide] joy to the game of baseball."

The Generals themselves, along with several area coaches, will be leading the clinic. For Goff, an alum of both Lee and North Florida's baseball programs, it will be meaningful to see his players become the coaches.

"That's the whole point. I'm hoping a couple of these guys can see what baseball means to other people," Goff, who worked with Walk-Off Charities throughout his college career, added. "A lot of these guys want to give back -- they just don't know how to.

"Being able to introduce ourselves to the community, introduce ourselves to the community, and say: 'we're here. We're here to get kids excited about playing baseball.'"

The Generals "break-down" each practice by cheering, "Family!"

They'd love for you to join that Family on Saturday.

