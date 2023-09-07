NFL player and former Ribault Trojan Jakob Johnson hosts second annual football camp in Jacksonville

Johnson, originally from Germany, played football at Ribault High School his senior year. He went on to play at Tennessee and is heading into his fifth NFL season.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jakob Johnson returned to his alma mater Saturday to teach young kids football skills on the same field he used to deliver highlight after highlight on.

Johnson, who is originally from Germany, played his senior year at Ribault High School which is where he held his second annual football camp Saturday.

Johnson says he's grateful to use his platform as an NFL player to give back to the community and loves the energy the kids have brought at his Jacksonville camps.

He also says his main message to the kids, besides teaching them football skills, is to set a goal and believe in yourself.

And of course have fun playing the game.

"What I'm trying to pass on and what sustained me through my career is just having fun playing football, you know. I played a bunch of different positions. I was a linebacker, a tight end, a fullback now, doesn't matter. At the end of the day it's 'do you wanna play football or not?' 'Do you wanna be on the field or not?' And that's what we're doing with these drills. We make everybody play every position at this camp because you don't know at age 8, 9, 10 where you're gonna end up so we're just trying to make you a better athlete and make sure that you have fun with football," Johnson said.

Johnson is entering his fifth season in the NFL.