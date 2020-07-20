Lambo teams up with Furever Urs Rescue for "Run with the Pack Virtual 5K"

Virtual 5K, After Party scheduled for July 24 - July 26

After helping Fur Sisters-Furever Urs Rescue secure more than 30 adoptions since March, Jaguars' kicker Josh Lambo is continuing to support one of his favorite non-profits.

The group will host a "Run with the Pack Virtual 5K" from Friday, July 24, to Sunday, July 26. Sponsored by Pet Paradise, 100% of the profits will go towards saving dogs daily. Lambo and Fur Sisters encourage runners to run before 8 a.m. or after 7 p.m. to avoid temperatures and heat index in your area.

Combined with website fees, registration is just $22.50. All participants -- including canine participants -- will receive a medal. Interested runners can sign up: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Anywhere/FURsisters

Additionally, Fur Sisters has teamed up with Brewhound Dog Park + Bar to host an After Party on Saturday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees who bring their medal will receive a free beer. Other vendors, including Wicked Barley Brewing and Pet Wants Jax Beach, will all be on-hand.