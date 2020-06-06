Korn Ferry Tour resumes with Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass

PGA Tour's developmental league begins play again this week with two stops on the First Coast

Almost three months to the day that the 2020 PLAYERS Championship was suspended -- and, subsequently, the entire sports world shut down -- professional golf is set to return later this week. And it's picking up right where it left off: at TPC Sawgrass.

While the PGA Tour will resume its season at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, the Korn Ferry Tour will re-start its season June 11-14 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley course. No fans will be permitted at the event, which will be the seventh Korn Ferry Challenge of the 2020 calendar year; the 2020 and 2021 seasons will be combined due to the number of tournament cancellations.

Local Korn Ferry Tour players in the field include 2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar champion Jared Wolfe, Ben Kohles, Tyson Alexander and Justin Hueber. The event will feature several PGA TOUR members including locals David Lingmerth, Sam Saunders, Sebastian Cappelen and Chris Baker, as well as 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir and four-time TOUR winners Robert Allenby and Sean O’Hair. Overall, 15 former TOUR champions are in the field with 31 past victories among them.