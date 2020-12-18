Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson provides video message as he continues to recover from medical episode

Johnson collapsed during the first quarter of Florida's game at Florida State one week ago Saturday

University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin told ESPN Gainesville on Wednesday that star forward Keyontae Johnson was "smiling and speaking" from his hospital bed at UF Shands. Only two days earlier, Johnson was in critical, but stable condition.

Today, Johnson showed the world just how far he has come in less than a week's time since collapsing on the court during a game on December 12. The SEC Preseason Player of the Year released a video message via his Twitter account.

“Write your own story” God said my work here ain’t done 💙🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/hJHlBIJmdg — Keyontae (@Keyontae) December 18, 2020

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God. I know y'all having been sending your prayers out the last few weeks. And me and my parents are very grateful for the prayers that have been going up," Johnson said.

"To all the doctors and medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and UF Shands, I just want to say thank you for all the support you all gave me. Especially the lady that was at the gym, at Florida State.

"To my UF Nation and Gator Family: I just want to thank you for all the prayers y'all gave out to me. Go Gators."